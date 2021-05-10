Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GWI paid $45M for 22-year-old inoperable truck

May 10, 2021 News

…employees trained overseas to use equipment now off the job

Kaieteur News – Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) this past week announced the acquisition of a Hydraulic Well Maintenance truck, but the utility company is at present unable to use the $45M piece of equipment since it is inoperable.

Compounding this state of affairs is the fact that the personnel trained by the utility company in Holland to operate the machinery have since left the job even as GWI is desperately trying to get the truck operational so that it can assimilate the vehicle into its 2021 ‘robust well maintenance programme.’
GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, had inspected the vehicle on May 6, last, after which the company said in a public missive, “works are apace by GWI in collaboration with the Dutch principals to ensure that the machinery is operational within the shortest possible time.”
Kaieteur News understands that the purchase of the truck and ancillaries commenced in 2017, taking nearly four years to arrive in Guyana. Also, the utility company’s new management was unable to cancel the order for the vehicle, since payment was not reimbursable. The $45M truck and ancillaries are 22 years old and it only carries a limited warranty of six months valued at 10 percent or $2.4M.There is no warranty for the additional ancillary equipment purchased.

The $45M truck and ancillaries which are 22 years old and inoperable.

GWI CEO, Baksh, at the time of inspecting the piece of equipment had disclosed that a drilling rig was acquired two years ago but was never utilised. At the time, he expressed optimism that within two months, GWI would be mobilising the rig to drill a new well on Wakenaam Island, Region Three.
GWI’s Manager of Groundwater and Wells Services, Orin Browne, had lauded the specifications of the 22-year-old truck, namely, its jetting and plunging trailers that would, if operational, complete well rehabilitation in a fraction of the time that it normally takes for a conventional water well development and maintenance machinery will take to complete.
Browne in providing an overview had observed that the truck is equipped with a lifting crane and built-in high-powered, high-pressure, water pump, which is required to clean well screens that naturally become clogged over time.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
Read More
Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021...

May 10, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to...

May 10, 2021

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke...

May 09, 2021

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GREED OR NEED?

    Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]