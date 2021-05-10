GRA should conduct a study to determine factors, which influenced increased tax returns in 2021

Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 10, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is with much interest that I read Mr. Godfrey Statias letter in the Stabroek News on 8 May 2021, titled, Astounding number of tax returns filed both manually and electronically. In the letter, Mr. Statia indicated that, In comparison to 2020 and previous years, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has received an astounding number of tax returns filed both manually and electronically. When compared to 2020, there was increased compliance of over 100%.
This is very significant information and I would like to request that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) explore this further by conducting a study to determine what factors have influenced or is influencing this increase in compliance. As someone who works in the behavioural sciences, more specifically in behavioural change and change management, this is an interesting indication, but of what, is the big question? Is the behaviour of citizens generally with regards to tax compliance, increasing? Which categories have improved in compliance – was it private sector employers or employees, self-employed persons, etc.? Are self-employed women more tax-compliant than self-employed men? Is there an increase in compliance among young self-employed persons? Is the overall promise of a growing/booming oil and gas economy a factor and to what extent? Is it that more organisations are requesting tax compliance as a pre-requisite for business engagements?
Is this a result of specific capacity building at GRA? Is this a result of more user-friendly electronic tax returns process (es)? Is this as a result of institutional strengthening at GRA? This information is important and may be an indication of a changing behaviour relative to compliance, not merely in tax compliance but in other areas in the wider society. Additionally, the findings from this kind of study will enable the GRA to determine what is working and perhaps what is not and what they can build on, that is working.
I do hope that the study will be done. If GRA sees the wisdom in this suggestion, then I look forward to reading the findings of the report.
Yours truly,
Audreyanna Thomas
