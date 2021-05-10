Convict remanded for attempting to kill cop, taxi-driver

Kaieteur News – Samuel Allen, the man who was on remand for five years for the alleged murder of a Brazilian miner and had the charge acquitted against him by a jury in 2019, was recently remanded to prison again, this time, for attempting to kill a taxi-driver and a police officer.

Allen appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess, in the Matthews Ridge Magistrates Court via zoom where he was slapped with two counts of attempted murder charges.

He was not required to plead guilty to the charges, which alleges that on September 11, 2020, he attempted to kill 40-year-old Troy Roberts, a taxi-driver and on September 14, 2020, while resisting arrest he attempted to kill Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland. Both incidents reportedly took place in Port Kaituma, Region One.

Magistrate Bess remanded Allen to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 3, 2021.

It was reported that on the night of September11, Roberts had to run for his life after he was stabbed to the neck in his car by Allen who was a passenger at the time.

According to police reports Allen, along with a gold miner had joined Roberts car late that afternoon to head to a location within the Port Kaituma community. While journeying on the Airstrip Road, Allen who was sitting in the back seat pulled out a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old man to his neck. Roberts immediately stopped his motorcar, jumped out and started running. Allen, reportedly move to the driver seat and sped off with his accomplice, the gold miner, but later ended up crashing. Following this, he fled the scene leaving the gold miner behind. Roberts who was later rescued and the gold miner who was nabbed by police had to be air lifted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical treatment.

Allen was on September 14, apprehended by police hiding out in a two-storey house right in the community. During his arrest, he reportedly attacked and stabbed Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland to the left hand, left eye, left hip, lower abdomen and left buttocks. Scotland too had to be air lifted to the GPHC for medical treatment.