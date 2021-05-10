Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

City Mayor says lack of funds hampering municipality work

May 10, 2021 News

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine.

Kaieteur News –  In light of recent criticism regarding the lack of work that is being done by the Georgetown municipality, City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has come forward to clear the air as he stated that lack of funds to his municipality is hampering the work that needs to be done.
In a letter shared with this publication, Mayor Narine highlighted several issues his municipality is facing. Some of the issues resulting from the lack of funds are the deplorable state of the Le Repentir cemetery; the halt of the municipal markets repairs; not being able to fog the city to protect against mosquitoes; not being able to repair walkways and bridges; the abattoir being without upgrades; the increase in garbage on the streets and flooding.
The Mayor stated that unfortunately, the revenue generated from the collection of rates and taxes is not enough to address the foregoing issues. With this in mind, the Mayor called on the respective agencies to work with the Council to rectify the issues in order to achieve a glorious Garden City.
The Mayor noted that in order to fulfill the mandate of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), citizens must intervene and raise their concerns.
Kaieteur News had reported that since October 2020, the Government has been withholding the City Mayors $75,000 stipend, while out-of-town Mayors confirmed that they have been receiving their stipend on a monthly basis.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
Read More
Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021...

May 10, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to...

May 10, 2021

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke...

May 09, 2021

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GREED OR NEED?

    Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]