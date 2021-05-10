City Mayor says lack of funds hampering municipality work

Kaieteur News – In light of recent criticism regarding the lack of work that is being done by the Georgetown municipality, City Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has come forward to clear the air as he stated that lack of funds to his municipality is hampering the work that needs to be done.

In a letter shared with this publication, Mayor Narine highlighted several issues his municipality is facing. Some of the issues resulting from the lack of funds are the deplorable state of the Le Repentir cemetery; the halt of the municipal markets repairs; not being able to fog the city to protect against mosquitoes; not being able to repair walkways and bridges; the abattoir being without upgrades; the increase in garbage on the streets and flooding.

The Mayor stated that unfortunately, the revenue generated from the collection of rates and taxes is not enough to address the foregoing issues. With this in mind, the Mayor called on the respective agencies to work with the Council to rectify the issues in order to achieve a glorious Garden City.

The Mayor noted that in order to fulfill the mandate of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), citizens must intervene and raise their concerns.

Kaieteur News had reported that since October 2020, the Government has been withholding the City Mayors $75,000 stipend, while out-of-town Mayors confirmed that they have been receiving their stipend on a monthly basis.