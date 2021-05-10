Latest update May 10th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

May 10, 2021 Sports

BCB Mother of the Year Bibi Shaw along with BCB PRO Simon Naidu, UCCA Treasurer Victor Thakurdeen and others present at the presentation.

– Foster stresses the importance of parents in the development of youth cricketers

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Friday last honored Ms Bibi Farida Shaw of No 72 Village, Upper Corentyne as its Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year Awardee for 2021. Ms Shaw, a mother of two cricketers was selected based on her support of cricket in the area and also for the role she is playing in the career of her two sons, Seiraj and Devanand Chatterpal.
BCB President Hilbert Foster and Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu visited Ms Shaw at her residence to honour her in the presence of the Treasurer of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Victor Thakurdeen and her children. Foster stated that since the election of his elder brother Keith to the presidency of the BCB in 2009, the board has honored mothers and fathers of cricketers. The main reason, the BCB President stated was to recognise the important role that parents play in the lives of their children. He stated that all players usually joins cricket clubs at about eleven years old and as such, parents are usually their first role model, teacher and coach. The BCB boss stated it was at home that the virtues of discipline are instilled.
He noted that in Berbice, most mothers are housewives and as such are the parent who has regular contact with children in the home.
The Guyana Cricket Board Vice President congratulated Ms Shaw on her achievement and urged her to uphold her high standard as a parent and to continue her support of the game. Foster also hailed the outstanding work of Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and described it as the best organised sub-association in Guyana.
Mr. Thakurdeen, speaking on behalf of the UCCA, congratulated Ms Shaw and urged other mothers to follow in her footsteps. He stated that her support for activities of the UCCA is unmatched by any parent in the area and she was always available to assist.
Thakurdeen expressed thanks to the BCB for its outstanding stewardship of cricket in the ancient county. An emotional Shaw stated that she felt very humbled to be honoured and pledged that she would continue to support her two sons and the UCCA.
Ms Shaw received a Plaque, Medal of Excellence, Framed Certificate of Excellence and several special gifts. The programme was sponsored by overseas based Guyanese businessman Brian Ramphal, a long time sponsor of Berbice Cricket.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

Fitness Express spots GBBFF for Mr. Linden Bodybuilding C/ships

May 10, 2021

Kaieteur News –  Recently, Jamie McDonald; owner of Guyanas leading gym equipment and supplement supplier, Fitness Express, presented a sponsorship cheque to President of the Guyana...
Read More
Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021...

May 10, 2021

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to inclement weather

Arrival Day Softball Cup postponed due to...

May 10, 2021

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke...

May 09, 2021

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • GREED OR NEED?

    Kaieteur News – Greed is groovy. But does this make it right or best for all concerned? And is this what the people... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]