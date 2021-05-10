Brian Ramphal /BCB Mother-of-the-Year 2021 Award…Bibi Farida Shaw honored as Mother-of-the-Year

– Foster stresses the importance of parents in the development of youth cricketers

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Friday last honored Ms Bibi Farida Shaw of No 72 Village, Upper Corentyne as its Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year Awardee for 2021. Ms Shaw, a mother of two cricketers was selected based on her support of cricket in the area and also for the role she is playing in the career of her two sons, Seiraj and Devanand Chatterpal.

BCB President Hilbert Foster and Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu visited Ms Shaw at her residence to honour her in the presence of the Treasurer of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Victor Thakurdeen and her children. Foster stated that since the election of his elder brother Keith to the presidency of the BCB in 2009, the board has honored mothers and fathers of cricketers. The main reason, the BCB President stated was to recognise the important role that parents play in the lives of their children. He stated that all players usually joins cricket clubs at about eleven years old and as such, parents are usually their first role model, teacher and coach. The BCB boss stated it was at home that the virtues of discipline are instilled.

He noted that in Berbice, most mothers are housewives and as such are the parent who has regular contact with children in the home.

The Guyana Cricket Board Vice President congratulated Ms Shaw on her achievement and urged her to uphold her high standard as a parent and to continue her support of the game. Foster also hailed the outstanding work of Upper Corentyne Cricket Association and described it as the best organised sub-association in Guyana.

Mr. Thakurdeen, speaking on behalf of the UCCA, congratulated Ms Shaw and urged other mothers to follow in her footsteps. He stated that her support for activities of the UCCA is unmatched by any parent in the area and she was always available to assist.

Thakurdeen expressed thanks to the BCB for its outstanding stewardship of cricket in the ancient county. An emotional Shaw stated that she felt very humbled to be honoured and pledged that she would continue to support her two sons and the UCCA.

Ms Shaw received a Plaque, Medal of Excellence, Framed Certificate of Excellence and several special gifts. The programme was sponsored by overseas based Guyanese businessman Brian Ramphal, a long time sponsor of Berbice Cricket.