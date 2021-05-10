19 new programmes added to Govt.’s scholarship initiative

Kaieteur News – Some 19 programmes have been added to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme and will be offered by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus.

UWI is among five international universities offering 85 online programmes to Guyanese through the GOAL initiative. Of the 19 programmes, six are post-graduate diplomas, nine technical and vocational and craft programmes and four six-month certificates in early childhood.

For the post-graduate diplomas, applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, with at least a 2.0 Grade Point Average (GPA). Applicants will also be required to teach in the area of specialisation for the duration of the programme.

The six-month certificate courses require applicants to possess at least, five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificates (CSEC) or London General Certificate of Education (GCE).

Meanwhile, candidates for the nine technical and vocational and craft programmes do not need entry requirements. The programme also spans six months and offer certificates in art, paint and drawing; photography; welding and fabrication; joinery and cabinet making; jewellery making; garment construction; therapeutic massaging; event management; and wedding planning and decoration.

The Government has promised to establish partnerships with other academic institutions to offer more programmes.

Over the past few weeks, Government Ministers have been leading outreaches to the administrative regions to promote the GOAL project. Citizens are being encouraged to tap into the educational opportunities made possible by the Government in keeping with its manifesto promise, to provide 20,000 online scholarships over its first term.

The programmes are a partnership between the Ministries of Education and Public Service.

Interested individuals can apply at www.guyanagoal.org, www.goal.edu.gy or complete and submit hard copy application forms to the Ministry of Public Service.