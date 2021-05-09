Yola’s cakes… Raising the bar in cake making

By Sueann Wickham

Kaieteur News – This week, we bring to the fore, a young lady, who has taken her passion for cake making to new heights through her business ‘Yola’s Cakes’.

She has already made her mark locally and has left social media in a frenzy with many persons boasting of the mouth-watering taste and tenderness of her treats. Her loyal customers simply cannot get enough and with the good reviews they give, she has attracted more potential customers. In her exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, the vibrant 26-year-old, Ayeola Thomas, told the tale of how she came to establish her own small business. She said that Yola’s Cakes kick-started in 2017, adding that her journey was inspired by her mother who has her very own recipe that she uses to make her scrumptious cakes. “I don’t live with her anymore but I’m grateful for this it has helped to pay some bills,” she noted, as she stressed how her business venture has paved the way for her financially. Currently, her selection of cakes includes fruit, sponge and chocolate; however, she does plan to have a wider array for her customers very soon.

Her new selection will include the famous Guyanese black cake, red velvet and carrot cakes. As mentioned before, Thomas has been receiving loads of support, especially from her social media friends but, with a drive to expand beyond her small business, she indicated that she does not intend to stop at where she is. In fact, she shared that her long-term goal is to have cake shops across the nation. Like many small business owners, Thomas had her fair share of challenges, especially with management. “The biggest challenge I faced was that I wasn’t business oriented so when I first took the risk, there was a lot of loss. I had to write everything down and sit and see where I went wrong,” she related. Further to that, she was keen to note that while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ravaging effects have slowed the pace or completely halted the way businesses operate, it has not hampered her in any way. “It’s food (her cakes), a celebratory food at that. So despite the pandemic, persons are still doing their best to enjoy life,” Thomas highlighted. As a young entrepreneur on the move, she is of the firm conviction that much more needs to be done to ensure others like her are graced with more opportunities. “I believe that young entrepreneurs are paving the way for younger ones to come up. We are an inspiration for just about anyone with an idea but afraid to take the risk. Young people giving themselves financial freedom through entrepreneurship is exactly what this country needs to develop,” she posited. In addition, she lamented that there is a dire need for more encouragement from communities and the government. “For example, cash grants for small businesses would be a plus,” she said. Now that Thomas has been placed in the spotlight for her delectable cakes, those who wish to have a taste for themselves can do so by contacting her on “Yola’s Cakes” on Facebook.