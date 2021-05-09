Three women who embody the essence of what it means to be a mother

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Giving birth to a child is an extraordinary experience. But being a vessel for this glorious gift, by itself, does not make you a mother. From personal experiences, being a mother means being able to love and care for a dependent soul in ways you’ve never fathomed; its sleepless nights in awkward positions that may leave your arm with cramps just so your little love is comfortable while nestling in your warmth; its being stern and protective by saying “No,” “Stop” or “Don’t do that!” 100 times and still being their personal human toy and loving every minute of it; it’s seeing them scream or cry in pain and not knowing how to calm them but trying anything that comes to mind; it’s a commitment to being their supporter, confidant and life coach. Being a mother is an agreement to be the world’s ultimate superhero!

Luckily for me, I know three of them.

These three wonderful mothers dedicate their lives each day to showing their beloved children how to be capable, smart, kind, humble and God-fearing in a world of endless unknowns.

The first woman I have the honour of saluting in this regard is my aunt, Mrs. Joycelyn Rockcliffe — an outstanding mother of two and living proof that aunts make exceptional mother figures too.

In my eyes, she’s a seamless cross between the perfectionist mom and the protector. When she’s cooking or planning for a party, she’s the type who has already planned weeks in her head, the number of plates, spoons and forks she would need in addition to anything else. Then, she would pen every detail in a book, neatly. This process follows her getting all the items and crossing them off one by one. When she was planning her daughter’s wedding, the same rigid process was used; needless to say, Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell was wedded to her lifelong love, Hosni, in fine style. Everything she touches is perfectly executed.

My aunt is also the ultimate protector. Let’s just say, Black Panther from Wakanda’s got nothing on her. I have seen this love fiercely demonstrated for her grandchildren, (little) Abena, Jael and Nairobi, and her two other prized possessions, her children Ato and Abena.When I am not in total awe of the undying love she holds for her children, I am enamoured by her strong sense of right and wrong, along with how unapologetic she is about her truth. If she doesn’t like you, you’ll know. If you’re wrong to your friend, she will set you straight.

In being my role model for the mom I aspire to be someday, I am truly grateful for the unique ways she has shown patience, humility, kindness, simplicity, perseverance, tolerance, forgiveness and empathy as a mom. These values are strengthened daily by her words and deeds and I am forever in her debt for the example she sets in my life.

Mrs. Abena Amala Rockcliffe-Campbell is the next mom I am so honoured to know. I had the distinct pleasure of seeing this phenomenal woman blossom into the mother of a three-year-old boy and my nephew (who, by the way, has the most heart-melting smile I have ever seen and love to death), Nairobi.

As a young mom, and from my observation, Abena exemplifies the attributes of many types of mothers we’re all familiar with. She’s the enthusiast mom, the kind who unashamedly goes all out to mimic the grunts of her son’s favourite cartoon character, Peppa pig, so he can giggle uncontrollably and reward her with sweet kisses. She is also keen to carve out “me-time” for adventurous nature walks while managing efforts to build her career and hone her inner entrepreneur.Her enthusiast side also gives way for the Investigative Mom in her to take over. That’s right, Abena would go to the ends of the Earth to not just protect her child but also research all that she can to meet his needs and to ensure he enjoys learning.But of all her endearing qualities, what impresses me the most is her unwavering efforts to be an effective communicator. Not only does she listen to his spoken word, she pays rapt attention to his body language. She proves with every passing day that as a young mother, she is more than capable of being an outstanding superhero.

The third mother I have the pleasure of saluting today is Mrs. Makala Reid-Bascom. She is the mother of a beautiful one-year-old princess, Kyra. Seeing her as a mom, it is safe to say that she possesses two distinct characteristics. She is unreservedly the “girly type” of mother with her baby; the kind who loves dressing up, taking photographs and making funny videos. But Makala is also not the type who seeks to cloak her baby from never falling. Under supervision, she allows Kyra to explore the world around her and embrace some of the pains that come with it, like walking too fast and stumbling a bit.

But what is most striking about my dear friend is that as a mother, she embraces the softness of motherhood, she showers her baby with cuddles and kisses. It’s a love that tumbles like a waterfall from every fibre of her being. Her heart, body and soul are inextricably linked to her daughter’s and there’s no doubt that at this rate, both are bound to be best of friends.

Though these three wonderful moms exude love for their children in their unique ways, one thing is sure — becoming a mother changes you in ways that are unimaginable and oh so beautiful. What you thought you knew of love is deconstructed and reshaped by the hands and smiles of tiny humans. And there’s no way you can ever see the world the same again.

Indeed, one day is certainly not enough to celebrate and give due recognition to these extraordinary beings amongst us, but on this special occasion, I, like many other friends and relatives, take time out to say—Happy Mother’s Day and I love you!