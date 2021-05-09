Latest update May 9th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Strathspey man died from drowning – autopsy reveals

May 09, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An autopsy report has disclosed that Shelton Harry, the 47-year-old Strathspey man whose partially decomposed body was found in a trench at Buxton, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), on Thursday, died from drowning.
The autopsy was conducted on Friday by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary between 10:35 to 11:00 hrs.
The partially decomposed body of Harry also known as ‘Jimmy,’ of Lot 202 Area ‘G,’ Strathspey, ECD, was discovered by a close acquaintance who knew Harry by seeing him daily at an abandoned house next door to his property on Company Road, Buxton. The acquaintance previously related to this publication that he woke up to a stench emanating from in front of his yard and upon investigation, he saw Harry’s bloated body in a clump of bushes in the trench.
He immediately raised an alarm and the police were summoned to the location. After the police showed up, the 46-year-old man was positively identified by his uncle, Gavin McPherson. No marks of violence were seen on his exposed body, which was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home. A post mortem examination (PME) is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Although he lived in Strathspey, he was known for doing odd jobs for residents within the village of Buxton and was described by villagers as easygoing.
According to the police, Harry was a known alcoholic and was last seen on Tuesday at about 15:00 hrs. by his juvenile relative, lying on Company Road in a drunken state.
Harry’s body has since been handed over to his relatives for funeral arrangements.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

Harris puts Aguilera to sleep with Anaconda choke in UFC debut

May 09, 2021

Kaieteur News – Guyanese-born Carlston Harris beat American Christian Aguilera in vicious fashion via the anaconda choke route less than halfway through the opening round of their three-round...
Read More
Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

Cartabo Power Rangers, Eddie SC triumph

May 09, 2021

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this...

May 09, 2021

No letting up on intensity as ‘Golden Jaguars’ keep focus on training pitch

No letting up on intensity as ‘Golden...

May 09, 2021

Guyana Community of Services supports B’ce Coach

Guyana Community of Services supports B’ce

May 09, 2021

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is...

May 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • They only live who dare

    Kaieteur News – Earl and his wife, Diane, went to the state fair every year and every year Earl would say, “Diane,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]