Strathspey man died from drowning – autopsy reveals

Kaieteur News – An autopsy report has disclosed that Shelton Harry, the 47-year-old Strathspey man whose partially decomposed body was found in a trench at Buxton, East Coast of Demerara (ECD), on Thursday, died from drowning.

The autopsy was conducted on Friday by State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary between 10:35 to 11:00 hrs.

The partially decomposed body of Harry also known as ‘Jimmy,’ of Lot 202 Area ‘G,’ Strathspey, ECD, was discovered by a close acquaintance who knew Harry by seeing him daily at an abandoned house next door to his property on Company Road, Buxton. The acquaintance previously related to this publication that he woke up to a stench emanating from in front of his yard and upon investigation, he saw Harry’s bloated body in a clump of bushes in the trench.

He immediately raised an alarm and the police were summoned to the location. After the police showed up, the 46-year-old man was positively identified by his uncle, Gavin McPherson. No marks of violence were seen on his exposed body, which was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home. A post mortem examination (PME) is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Although he lived in Strathspey, he was known for doing odd jobs for residents within the village of Buxton and was described by villagers as easygoing.

According to the police, Harry was a known alcoholic and was last seen on Tuesday at about 15:00 hrs. by his juvenile relative, lying on Company Road in a drunken state.

Harry’s body has since been handed over to his relatives for funeral arrangements.