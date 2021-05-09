South America C/Ships set for Ecuador this month-end

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – A host and new date for the 2021 South America senior athletics championships has been finalised after weeks of suspense threatened a possible cancellation of the event after initial host Argentina announced two weeks before the original scheduled date of May 14-16 that they will not be able to host the meet due to rapidly rising covid19 cases and changes to protocols in the nation.

Head of the local governing track & field body, Aubrey Hutson, during an invited comment with this publication yesterday, detailed that the members of Atletismo Sudamericano (South America Athletics) formerly Consudatle (South American Confederation), had a very fruitful meeting in which a consensus was made to have the Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador from the 29th – 31st of this month.

Hutson revealed that a total of three countries decided to throw their hat into the ring after Argentina announced that they would’ve been unable to host mainly due to the new covid-19 protocols that mandates visitors from Brazil to be quarantined for no less than 10 days. Those nations included eventual host Ecuador, the covid-19 ravished Brazil and Colombia.

The main concerns for the member associations was the covid-19 situation in Brazil, while others noted that their countries have strict guidelines pertaining to travelers from that country which has resulted in many not being able to return home after a visit to the iconic carnival nation.

Hutson iterated that he voted in favour for Ecuador because there, athletes would have more freedom to move about with lesser restrictions; which was provided with documentation. He continued that while the Colombian athletics association did promise less restrictions for athletes entering to compete, they did not provide the necessary documentation.

Now, the AAG once again will face an uphill battle to gather sufficient funding with the competition being three weeks away. Hutson mentioned to Kaieteur Sport that the AAG are aiming to have a 10-athlete contingent participate with ticket prices ranging from us$800-1500 for US based athletes, while the local based athletes’ ticket prices would be upwards in the region of us$1600.

The shortlisted athletes include Winston George, Quamel Prince, Jeremy Bascombe, Emanuel Archibald, Akeem Stewart, Arince Chance, Devaun Barrington, Andrea Foster, Aliyah Abrams & Jasmine Abrams.