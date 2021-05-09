Russians caught on video assaulting Guyanese worker in mining camp

Kaieteur News – Two Russian men were caught on camera assaulting a Guyanese worker in a mining camp located in the Region Seven jungle.

The video recording of the assault went viral after it was uploaded by an online media house yesterday. It began with a Russian man placing a Guyanese worker in a rear choke-hold. Another Russian attacked him from the front as the other man tightened his grip. The Guyanese worker was wrestled to a wooden bench by his second Russian attacker who was heard ordering him to sit down and repeatedly yelled “you working for my company”.

The Guyanese man put up some resistance and shouted at the Russian to “Back the f**k off. He was then dragged to a wooden table where the Russian yelled “What is this?”

The worker further resisted the assault and the Russian continued to wrestle and drag him about the mining camp building, which they were in. He was placed in a “vice grip” for a second time and thrown to the ground.

At this point, the person recording the video (presumably the worker’s colleague) intervened and saved him from being further assaulted. That colleague could be heard shouting, “Y’all done duh, you ain’t see yuh choking the man, you could kill he. Y’all don’t see them thing pon tv, how them does kill them people in America.” The video ended there.

Kaieteur News has been told by reliable sources that assault took place on March 30, 2021. It is believed that the mining area where the incident took place is the Annamuri Backdam, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

This newspaper learnt too that the assaulted worker is Charles McDonald who is employed as a cook with a company called Innovative Mining Inc.

The Russians who assaulted him, according to information received from sources within the company are also its employees. They have been identified as Chief Security Officer, Viktor Sorokin and Site Manager, Mr. Ryabinichev.

A representative from the Company informed this newspaper that McDonald was allegedly caught stealing some 11.9 grams of gold that afternoon.

Kaieteur News understands that Sorokin along with other security officers were conducting a routine inspection on the company’s workers.

McDonald had reportedly arrived from the Innovative Mining Inc.’s Arramata Centre Dredge Site. During the inspection, it is alleged that Sorokin with the use of a metal detector identified “suspicious items” within a “bottle of cream lotion” belonging to McDonald.

When they reportedly questioned McDonald about his “cream”, he refused to answer them. The Company representative continued that Sorokin allegedly suggested to drain the body lotion for a more detailed inspection but McDonald grabbed the bottle and placed it in his haversack.

Sorokin along with the site manager and others reportedly tried to restrain him but they claimed that he fought back and they resorted to forcefully retrieving the “cream” from McDonald’s possession.

Kaieteur News was provided with photos of the suspected stolen amalgamated gold concealed in the bottle of lotion.

Nevertheless, the representative stated, Innovative Mining Inc. has launched a detailed investigation to the assault.

Speaking with Kaieteur News too, was the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton. Hamilton said that he has seen the video and has already discussed issue with his colleagues, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn and the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

The Labour Minister related that Bharrat is gathering the pertinent details to brief himself and Benn on the assault. He confirmed too that the company involved is Innovative Mining Inc.

Prior to the assault video, said Hamilton, he had received reports that the company has been breaching labour laws. These breaches according to Hamilton are, “No overtime payment, no leave and leave granted without any payment.”

The Labour Minister said that his Ministry has written the company inviting the heads to a meeting on Wednesday to iron out the labour breaches.

He assured that now that a video of an assault on a worker has surfaced that too will be raised in the upcoming meeting with the company officials.