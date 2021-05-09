Residents still to see Eccles Dumpsite Road properly fixed

Kaieteur News – Residents of Eccles Industrial Site are concerned over the state of Dumpsite Road that they use daily. The road serves as an access to Industrial Site, as well as a number of other housing schemes.

Dumpsite Road had some work done on it in 2019 with Kaieteur News carrying a story stating that a local contractor, International Import and Supplies Limited had taken it upon themselves to upgrade the quality of the road after noticing its deplorable state.

The road received some work again in December of the same year when the Ministry of Communities would have contracted B&J Civil Works, with the cost of the project being some $32M. Even with this however, the road is now being an issue for residents within Industrial Site and areas beyond including Nandy Park and Windsor Estates. Adding to the destruction of the road are the heavy-duty trucks that would head in daily due to the number of housing development projects being done within the area.

The road, due to the poor work that was done on it, has not been compensating for the constant movement of the trucks and is now gaining potholes and its sides are eroding. Vehicles with a low suspension stand the risk of being damaged or simply not being able to drive through the road at all.

With Dumpsite Road serving as an alternative route for commuters during the rush-hour periods, it ultimately causes traffic congestions. Persons living in villages south of Providence would enter the Mocha Access Road and use the Dumpsite Road to dodge the traffic build-up at the Demerara Harbour Bridge. Due to the current state of the road now, commuters within Windsor Estates and beyond have to endure the long wait in traffic.

Residents would have contacted the NDC to address the issue but have received no feedback while the road continues to worsen and potholes continue to grow wider and deeper.