Lions Clubs of Zone 2A donate to National Park

Kaieteur News – The Lions Clubs of Zone 2A, under the guidance of Zone Chairperson Lion Candace Forde, has sponsored seven garbage receptacles for the National Park. The project was executed on May 4, 2021.

According to a release, the initiative saw some $475,000 invested into the environmental enhancement of the Park. Over the years, the Lions Clubs in Guyana have been doing their part to serve their communities better.

Speaking with the media, Mrs. Forde stated that the Lions Clubs are aware of the enormity of Guyana’s garbage disposal challenge and believe that no one institution can singlehandedly address the many issues arising from an endemic culture of poor garbage disposal. It was with this in mind, that she challenged the seven Clubs in Zone 2A to sponsor and erect the garbage receptacles in the Park.

Mrs. Forde is hopeful that the receptacles will serve to ease the littering within the National Park. She noted that the project would not have been possible without the generous contribution of the businesses that stepped forward and collaborated with the Clubs.

Denise Fraser, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission, stated that the receptacles will serve over a thousand persons who use the National Park and she is very appreciative to the Lions Clubs for their donation.

The Lions Clubs sponsoring the receptacles were: the Lions Club of Georgetown, Lions Club of Georgetown Stabroek, Lions Club of Bel Air, Lions Club of East Demerara, Lions Club of South Georgetown, Demerara Lioness Lions Club and the University of Guyana Turkeyen Campus Lions Clubs.