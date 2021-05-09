Guyana Community of Services supports B’ce Coach

Kaieteur News – Joseph Ramkumar, Proprietor of the Payless Varity Store and founder of the Guyana Community of Services was on hand at the Rose Hall Town Branch of the Payless Variety in Corentyne Berbice as a presentation was made to Berbice Cricket Board Coach Winston Smith.

The presentation was by TV personality Rajan Tiwari to Coach Smith, who works with both female and male players in Guyana’s second largest County.

Smith, who represents the Guyana Community of Services in Berbice, was recognised for his contribution to the development of Cricket in the Ancient County.

The Guyana Community of Services, a non-profitable organisation that do different programmes to obtain funding for sports persons and the team is made up of Eugene Noel (chairman), Jumbie Jones, Rajan Tawari, Leslie Black, Bill Rogers and founder Joseph Ramkumar among others.

The Guyana committee of service has embarked on numerous fund raiser ventures to aid sportspersons in need of assistance.