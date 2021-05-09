Boy, 17, shot during scuffle with police

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old boy is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot twice by a policeman on Friday.

Reports are that on the day in question, police, whilst in the vicinity of Dennis Street and “D” Field Access Road, Sophia, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a “known character” to law enforcement, was seen riding a red motorcycle with a haversack on his back.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, the teenager immediately made a U-Turn and sped off in a western direction on Dennis Street. A chase ensued, and after navigating several cross streets and back roads, the young man eventually abandoned his motorcycle at his home and ran into his yard. He then scaled his neighbour’s fence with the police in pursuit.

Ranks alleged that as they closed in to capture the boy, a scuffle ensued during which the teenager held on to the firearm of the apprehending police. As the brawl continued, the gun went off.

Two circular injuries were observed on the teenager’s body. He was picked up and rushed to the GPHC, where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and listed as stable.