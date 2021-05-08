Suspect who killed miner remanded

Kaieteur News – Jason Howard was on Monday remanded to prison after he virtually appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess, at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the 2019 Christmas Eve murder of 20-year-old Neville Jr. Moonsammy, a miner of Four Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District.

Howard was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 24, 2019, at S18 Junction, Four Mile, he murdered Moonsammy. Magistrate Bess remanded Howard to prison and the matter was adjourned until August 6.

According to a police report, prior to Moonsammy’s death, Howard and the deceased had a fight in Monasee Backdam, which saw Moonsammy emerging the victor.

It is alleged that on the night in question at 21:00 hrs. Moonsammy, his friend and his father, were imbibing at a friend’s house when Moonsammy’s father reportedly had gotten too inebriated and had to be taken home. It was further reported, that after Moonsammy and his friend dropped the man home, the duo reportedly decided to head back out; this time, to a popular shop at S18 Junction, Four Mile.

The two men were partying for a while before meeting two female friends. Both men subsequently exited the shop to better communicate with the girls.

During that engagement, Moonsammy stepped away from his friend to have a private conversation with one of the ladies. Hutson was soon interrupted however, after Moonsammy came running towards him screaming about being attacked by someone. His attacker was Jason Howard.

Howard had stabbed Moonsammy multiple times across his face, neck and body. Hutson had tried to intervene but received a few stabs also. Moonsammy and his friend managed to escape the attacker, but collapsed shortly after. By this time, Howard had already escaped. The two men were picked up by patrons at the shop, placed into a taxi and rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital. Moonsammy unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. Hutson survived but at the time was in a critical state.