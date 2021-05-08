Suspect who killed miner remanded

Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Jason Howard was on Monday remanded to prison after he virtually appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess, at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court for the 2019 Christmas Eve murder of 20-year-old Neville Jr. Moonsammy, a miner of Four Mile, Port Kaituma, North West District.
Howard was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 24, 2019, at S18 Junction, Four Mile, he murdered Moonsammy. Magistrate Bess remanded Howard to prison and the matter was adjourned until August 6.
According to a police report, prior to Moonsammy’s death, Howard and the deceased had a fight in Monasee Backdam, which saw Moonsammy emerging the victor.
It is alleged that on the night in question at 21:00 hrs. Moonsammy, his friend and his father, were imbibing at a friend’s house when Moonsammy’s father reportedly had gotten too inebriated and had to be taken home. It was further reported, that after Moonsammy and his friend dropped the man home, the duo reportedly decided to head back out; this time, to a popular shop at S18 Junction, Four Mile.
The two men were partying for a while before meeting two female friends. Both men subsequently exited the shop to better communicate with the girls.
During that engagement, Moonsammy stepped away from his friend to have a private conversation with one of the ladies. Hutson was soon interrupted however, after Moonsammy came running towards him screaming about being attacked by someone. His attacker was Jason Howard.
Howard had stabbed Moonsammy multiple times across his face, neck and body. Hutson had tried to intervene but received a few stabs also. Moonsammy and his friend managed to escape the attacker, but collapsed shortly after. By this time, Howard had already escaped. The two men were picked up by patrons at the shop, placed into a taxi and rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital. Moonsammy unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival. Hutson survived but at the time was in a critical state.
May 08, 2021Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members By Franklin Wilson In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates...
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – FK: Let me start by saying that I feel no remorse as someone much younger than you in referring to... more
Kaieteur News – This column has always advanced the view that while a President must not surround himself with sycophants... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]