New GMC to boost services with procurement of ATVs, Motorcycles, additional freezer trucks

Kaieteur News – The New Guyana Marketing Corporation’s (New GMC) extension arm will soon benefit from a number of new motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to better advance its extension services across the country.

This was disclosed by Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, after the Marketing Agency signed three contracts last week for the supply of the vehicles. Adding to the fact that over the last nine months Government has taken several steps to revamp the agency and improve its marketing and extension services, Minister Mustapha said with the addition of these new vehicles, extension officers would be better equipped to engage farmers across the country.

During his remarks, the Minister was keen to note that the New GMC has an integral role to play in the agriculture sector. He said, “Since taking office, we’ve instituted several changes to bring the agency to where it needs to be. The agency is now more responsive and more involved in the marketing aspect of agriculture. Farmers are now being engaged on a regular basis. We are also sensitising them on how to make the most out of what they produce.”

The Minister added, “We are now working to educate farmers across the country about what crops are in demand, what are the high-earning crops and how to move away from subsistence farming. It is time for us to move away from the old way of doing things, where we would go from the farm to the market. When your produce is properly packaged, it becomes more attractive to the consumer and this is where the value-added aspect comes in.”

During the contract signing in the Ministry’s boardroom last Wednesday, New GMC inked contracts for the supply of three brand new ATVs and 13 brand new motorcycles. Marics & Company Limited signed a contract for $5,950,800 for the supply of the three ATVs while Automobile Power Products signed a contract for $3,185,000 for the supply of the 13 motorcycles.

The ATVs will be used to improve New GMC’s extension services in Regions One and Seven while the 13 motorcycles will be used to boost New GMC’s extension capacity in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and Ten.

Furthermore, Minister Mustapha also said that the new fleet of vehicles is expected to have an overall impact on the New GMC’s ability to respond to questions, issues and concerns as well as follow-up with farmers and agro-processors in the regions.

In addition to the motorcycles and ATVs being procured, the New GMC will also be purchasing two additional freezing trucks, bringing its fleet of freezing trucks to a total of six. Ideal Auto Inc. inked a contract for $19,380,000 to supply the two seven-ton freezing trucks.

With regards to the trucks, Minister Mustapha said that they will be used by the New GMC’s Central Packaging Facility (CPF) to facilitate exports and proper post-harvest handling of non-traditional agriculture produce.

According to the contract documents, the ATVs and motorcycles should be delivered to the New GMC before the end of August while the two freezer trucks will be procured sometime in June.