Man found unconscious after robbing supermarket

Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Moments after three men committed a daring robbery at Lee’s Supermarket in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), one of the suspects was found in an unconscious state by the police.
This publication understands that an anonymous caller contacted the Beterverwagting Police Station yesterday informing them of the robbery by three males dressed in dark clothing.
In response to the report, ranks went to a street in the Mon Repos area and it was there, that they noticed a male who was dressed in black clothing on the road in an unconscious state. He was lying next to a damaged black bicycle.
The male who was observed to be bearing no external injuries, was escorted to Beterverwagting Police Station where one of the victims identified him as one of the individuals who robbed her and others in the supermarket. In addition, he was found with $21,500 cash in his possession.
He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is receiving medical attention under police guard. Investigation into the matter continues.
May 08, 2021Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members By Franklin Wilson In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates...
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
May 08, 2021
Kaieteur News – FK: Let me start by saying that I feel no remorse as someone much younger than you in referring to... more
Kaieteur News – This column has always advanced the view that while a President must not surround himself with sycophants... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]