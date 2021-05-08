Man found unconscious after robbing supermarket

Kaieteur News – Moments after three men committed a daring robbery at Lee’s Supermarket in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), one of the suspects was found in an unconscious state by the police.

This publication understands that an anonymous caller contacted the Beterverwagting Police Station yesterday informing them of the robbery by three males dressed in dark clothing.

In response to the report, ranks went to a street in the Mon Repos area and it was there, that they noticed a male who was dressed in black clothing on the road in an unconscious state. He was lying next to a damaged black bicycle.

The male who was observed to be bearing no external injuries, was escorted to Beterverwagting Police Station where one of the victims identified him as one of the individuals who robbed her and others in the supermarket. In addition, he was found with $21,500 cash in his possession.

He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he is receiving medical attention under police guard. Investigation into the matter continues.