Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Labourer’s body found floating in Linden creek

May 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A body, which is said to be that of Akeem Davidson, a labourer of Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden, was found yesterday. This comes after Davidson left his camp and headed down to a nearby creek to have a bath with his friend.
According to a police report, Davidson had dived into the water but never resurfaced. His body was not found after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday.
Kaieteur News understands that a body was found some 300 yards away from the Mabura Access Road and is believed to be that of Davidson due to its proximity to where he had disappeared. The body was trapped between logs. It was found floating face up with both hands in the air. Davidson was still clad in his boxer shorts and a sock on the left foot.
No marks of violence were visible on the body at the time of discovery. It is currently at the Linden Hospital Complex awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

May 08, 2021

Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members By Franklin Wilson In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates...
Read More
RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt Flour Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers Programme

RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt...

May 08, 2021

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

May 08, 2021

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on tomorrow

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on...

May 08, 2021

GCB requests information on non-award of International Retainer Contracts

GCB requests information on non-award of...

May 08, 2021

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will discuss matter at statutory meeting on June 7

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will...

May 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]