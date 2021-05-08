Labourer’s body found floating in Linden creek

Kaieteur News – A body, which is said to be that of Akeem Davidson, a labourer of Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden, was found yesterday. This comes after Davidson left his camp and headed down to a nearby creek to have a bath with his friend.

According to a police report, Davidson had dived into the water but never resurfaced. His body was not found after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday.

Kaieteur News understands that a body was found some 300 yards away from the Mabura Access Road and is believed to be that of Davidson due to its proximity to where he had disappeared. The body was trapped between logs. It was found floating face up with both hands in the air. Davidson was still clad in his boxer shorts and a sock on the left foot.

No marks of violence were visible on the body at the time of discovery. It is currently at the Linden Hospital Complex awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination.