Labourer who killed man during cell phone row remanded

Kaieteur News – The 22-year-old labourer who allegedly killed an East La Penitence man over an argument about a cell phone on Labour Day was yesterday remanded to prison after appearing in court.

The defendant, Rondell Richardson, of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on May 1, last, at Back Circle, East Ruimveldt, he murdered 29-year-old Jomal Adams. His next court appearance will be on May 25.

Adams, according to police reports was slain sometime around 15:20 hrs.

An eyewitness had told police that the argument was over a cell phone. When the argument started to escalate, the eyewitness recalled that he saw Richardson stab Adams to his chest with an unknown object. The eyewitness further revealed that Adams turned and ran into a yard but the suspect gave chase and reportedly stabbed him one more time to his back before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene.

The man said he immediately rushed over to Adams who was lying on the ground and noticed a piece of metal “sticking out from his back.” He was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. It was reported that Adams succumbed some 20 minutes later while receiving treatment.

While on the scene, detectives were able to recover a bloodied pair of scissors with one of its pointed ends broken. They also found a black cell phone with its screen cracked and partly covered in blood.