GRA sees 100 percent increase in tax returns filings

– Surpasses budgeted collections by over $1B

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has lauded the taxpaying public for its overwhelming compliance by filing tax returns before the due date of April 30, 2021. According to GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Steve Statia, this level of performance is extraordinary when one considers the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In comparison to 2020 and previous years, Statia said the Guyana Revenue Authority has received an astounding number of tax returns filed both manually and electronically. When compared to 2020, he said there was increase compliance of over 100%. Such compliance levels Statia articulated, allowed the agency to surpass it budget collections by over $1B for the month of April 2021.

As of April 30, 2021, the Commissioner General said that the agency received 94,189 tax returns at its Headquarters and Regional Integrated Tax Offices, 4,414 of which were submitted via the new Optimal RMS eservices and over 1,000 payments being effected electronically thereon.

Furthermore, in March 2021, the GRA Commissioner General reminded of the launch of its new tax software Optimal Revenue Management System (RMS). Statia said this system will not only improve taxpayer convenience, allow for e-filing and e-payments and improved operational efficiencies, but will allow the agency to fast-track the processing of Mortgage Interest Relief and PAYE refunds, thereby bringing benefits to all stakeholders.

In addition to the foregoing, Statia said GRA is working assiduously in utilising the information submitted in the 2021 returns to refund taxpayers for previous years by utilising direct bank transfers and give notice of such transfers through electronic media like MMS and WhatsApp. He also assured taxpayers that systems are being put in place to reduce the long waiting time for tax refunds and MIR payments.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of maintaining public safety, Statia said the issuance of lodgment receipts was discontinued. For future submissions, Statia said taxpayers who submitted their returns via the drop box system are encouraged to sign up for eservices to receive confirmation that their returns were lodged. He said they could also utilise this system to track their tax status (taxes due or refunds outstanding).

For additional information about the features and benefits of the Optimal Revenue Management System, taxpayers can visit www.gra.gov.gy/optimal. Taxpayers are also encouraged to view our video presentations, which cover promotional, guidance and other useful content via our social media channels: https://www.facebook.com/grapr2020 (Facebook) and https://www.youtube.com/c/GuyanaRevenueAuthority/ (YouTube).

The GRA is also encouraging taxpayers who have failed to meet the April 30, 2021 deadline to make every effort to do so within the shortest possible time since while the law allows for the Commissioner General to waive associated penalties for due cause (e.g., the Covid-19 pandemic and legitimate concerns like the non-receipt of Employers’ 7B/emolument slips), such consideration may not be extended towards any interest that may have accrued for the late payment of taxes.