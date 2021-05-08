Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

May 08, 2021 Sports

Staff and visitors to enjoy comfortable and modern amenities

A frontal view of the upgraded GFF office building.

Upgrade works at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) office building, Dadanawa Street, Section ‘K’ Campbellville is nearing completion with staff and visitors already enjoying more comfortable and modern amenities.
Federation President, Wayne Forde has informed that he is satisfied with the progress of works so far noting that the total upgrade will cost 12 million Guyana dollars.
It was stated before that the aim of works to the building which is owned by the GFF, is to create a more professional working environment for the staff members who spend long hours taking care of the needs of the game in and out of Guyana.
Among the works being done is a complete paint over of the building, installation of a server room which will house the new information system; installation of security and surveillance systems; construction of a welcoming and comfortable reception area for the members and general public; enhancement of the board room, additional wash rooms, staff dining area as well as purchasing new furnishings.
“We set out to rehabilitate the building in an effort to create a more corporate, wholesome environment for our employees. I would have stated earlier in the press that the GFF demands quite a bit of its employees, many of them work long hours here on a daily basis and we felt it was important to create a more conducive environment for the long hour that they put in.”
Staff members have indicated that they feel more comfortable with a professional layout with the upgrade works; positing that it is his wish that greater productivity would be achieved.

