Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on tomorrow

May 8th, 2021
May 08, 2021 Sports
Genuine Auto Spares and Tools has partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club for the staging of a 18-hole medal play tournament tomorrow. Speaking at the launching ceremony which was held on Thursday at the business location in Smyth Street, Werk-en-Rust, Club Captain Patrick Prashad said corporate support is important for the growth of the sport and thanked Genuine Auto Spares and Tools.
He said the community of Lusignan would benefit from this partnership.
The business Managing Director Amrit Prashad, an avid fan of the sport, said he is pleased to partner with the Golf Club and is looking forward to an exciting and successful tournament.
Tee off time is 12:00hrs and prizes will be given to the top three golfers with the best net scores and the best net on the front nine and the back nine.
