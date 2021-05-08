Four women die of COVID-19 in one day

Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 08, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 314.
The latest fatalities are four women, a 52-year-old and a 65-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 69-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 29-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,073. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,716 in home isolation and 10 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 11,928 recoveries have been recorded.
