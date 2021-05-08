Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four women die of COVID-19 in one day

May 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that four persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 314.
The latest fatalities are four women, a 52-year-old and a 65-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), a 69-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 29-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni). According to the Ministry’s press release, all four persons died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 116 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 14,073. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 101 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,716 in home isolation and 10 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 11,928 recoveries have been recorded.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

May 08, 2021

Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members By Franklin Wilson In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates...
Read More
RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt Flour Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers Programme

RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt...

May 08, 2021

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

May 08, 2021

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on tomorrow

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on...

May 08, 2021

GCB requests information on non-award of International Retainer Contracts

GCB requests information on non-award of...

May 08, 2021

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will discuss matter at statutory meeting on June 7

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will...

May 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]