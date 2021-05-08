De record stick

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When a record stick it does seh de same thing over and over again. Just like Prezzie. He talking de same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Dem boys expect he fuh seh something different de other night when he addressed de nation. But is de same rigmarole he gat de nation pun – calling fuh people fuh be more responsible, get vaccinated and telling we how he sourcing vaccinations.

In de meantime, is an average of two people dying every day. And is more dan 100 cases a day we averaging fuh de last week and more. Dat is dreadful!

But you know when he nah want do what he supposed to do. He supposed to call fuh lockdown but dat not in he vocabulary. He know about lockup and locksmith. But he nah know about lockdown.

De government Maths now resembling de Coalition. Dem seh dem done vaccine 30 percent of de population. Dat can’t be right because Guyana gat more dan 450,000 people. What dem really want yuh to believe is dat dem vaccinate 30 percent of de estimated adult population.

Dem bin seh dat April was a critical month. It turned out to be de deadliest month fuh COVID. And May looking like it gan surpass it.

Dem bin promise dat more police and solider gan be on de streets enforcing de regulations. But dem boys nah seeing dem. And while all dis happening or not happening, de number of cases getting higher and young people dying too.

Talk half and tell de Prezzie he sounding like he record stick!