Cop among two charged for allegedly raping minor

Kaieteur News – A police officer is among two persons who were yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate for allegedly raping a minor.

The defendants, Michael Kendall, a Police constable and Eon Franklin, were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 3, 2020, at Georgetown, they raped a child under the age of 16.

Kendall and Franklin appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who placed them on $300,000 bail each. The matter was then adjourned to May 25, 2021.