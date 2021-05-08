Latest update May 8th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Budget for Office of the Leader of the Opposition slashed significantly

May 08, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Office of the Leader of the Opposition is claiming that its budgetary allocation for 2021 was cut significantly.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon

The Office claimed that its budget request for current expenditure for 2021 was some G$92,227,881. However, the National Assembly only approved G$84,415,881. Despite having that sum approved, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, would have advised staff at the Office that the current budget for 2021 should be cut to G$37,000,000.The information was unearthed by this newspaper after hearing Opposition Member of Parliament, Khemraj Ramjattan, speaking of financial concerns regarding the Office in the public domain.


The Office of the Opposition Leader’s Spokesperson, Imran Khan

That led to this news entity contacting the Opposition’s spokesperson, Imran Khan, for some clarification. In a written response on Tuesday, Khan had informed Kaieteur News that the Office’s budget was significantly slashed.
He said that the accounting liaison staff at Parliament was also advised that the new figure of G$37,000,000 is what they have been instructed to work with, which solidified Isaacs’ utterance. He noted that the arbitrary and unexplained budget cut has removed 57 percent (G$47,415,881) from what was initially approved.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs

Moreover, he also informed this publication that the Office made a budget request for G$48,381,000 for its capital expenditure for 2021 but the National Assembly only approved G$19,750,000. According to Khan, that approved sum was also cut. “The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sherlock Isaacs, then subsequently advised staff at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition that the capital budget for the Office of the Leader of the Opposition has been mysteriously cut to G$5,000,000,” Khan told Kaieteur.
Yet again, he said, Isaacs did not disclose by whom the budget was cut and the accounting liaison staff at Parliament advised the Office that the new figure of G$5,000,000 is what they have been instructed to work with. “This arbitrary and unexplained ‘cut’ of the capital represents a 75% cut ($14,750,000),” Khan noted.
Given the disclosure by the Office, this newspaper contacted Isaacs on Wednesday to query the circumstances under which the budget was cut. He was asked whether the money was being withheld and the Office was just given $37,000,000 out of the approved $84,415,881 for now, or whether the $84,415,881 was indeed “mysteriously” cut. In response to the questions, he affirmed that he would not be commenting on the matter, adding that it seems to be “political.”

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

May 08, 2021

Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members By Franklin Wilson In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates...
Read More
RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt Flour Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers Programme

RHTYSC hosts 7th annual Namilco Thunder Bolt...

May 08, 2021

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

GFF Office Building $12M upgrade almost complete

May 08, 2021

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on tomorrow

Genuine Auto Spares and Tools Golf tourney on...

May 08, 2021

GCB requests information on non-award of International Retainer Contracts

GCB requests information on non-award of...

May 08, 2021

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will discuss matter at statutory meeting on June 7

GCA aware of no-confidence vote from GYO Will...

May 08, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]