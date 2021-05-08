“Black Boy” wanted for Swan man’s murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for the second suspect in relation to the murder of Roy Ross, of Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

Wanted by the police is 19-year-old Adolph Joseph also known as “Black Boy,” of Swan Squatting Area. Kaieteur News had reported that the father of two was murdered between April 4 and April 5 at his Swan home.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Adolph Joseph is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 269-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

Back in April, Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman, remanded 23-year-old Ewert Calistro, to prison after he appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Ross.

It was reported that around 06:00 hrs. on April 5, a motionless Ross was found lying in a pool of blood in his living room. His body, which bore several stab wounds, was found by his neighbour.

Information reaching this publication revealed that Ross was last seen alive around 23:00 hrs. on April 4 by his girlfriend, whom he lived with. The following morning after Ross was discovered dead, the police had taken a few persons into custody who they believed were involved in his death. Calistro who was amongst the group reportedly confessed to detectives that he was guilty of being involved in the man’s death. He admitted his involvement and during his confession implicated another individual who he claimed fatally stabbed Ross. That individual is Joseph, who is still at large.

Kaieteur News was informed that Calistro, in the company of another person, went to the dead man’s house with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house” with the expectation that he (Ross) was not at home. In his confession, Calistro said that upon their arrival at the house, they were confronted by Ross and a fight reportedly broke out. The fight led to the father of two being stabbed about four times across his body. An investigation was since launched into the man’s death.