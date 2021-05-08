Achieving efficiency on and off the field is ultimate aim – Forde

Single IT platform to connect GFF’s Statutory Members

By Franklin Wilson

In very short order, each Regional Member Association (RMA) of the Guyana Football Federation along with its affiliates would be linked to one server system which would see marked improvement in the way business is conducted with the ultimate aim being total efficiency.

In an invited comment on this initiative which is a first for the sport (each affiliate will be presented with Lenovo laptops, fully loaded), GFF President Wayne Forde informed that the Federation’s Secretariat would now be able to share important information in real time with its members.

“Members will now be able to access forms for competitions, training information, marketing information, formats for taking minutes of their meetings as well as other management tools on how they run their associations. So it’s going to be a very important resource center for all of our members.”

Forde stated that it is and his executive belief that this initiative will bring in line the operations of the game in keeping with the vision of the GFF.

“Hopefully, in a matter of years the connectively across the membership body would be improved in a manner that allow us to work seamlessly across the various platforms.”

The GFF has implemented a financial support system for its members who are benefitting from a monthly support of $50,000 which goes towards their operational costs.

“Each member will be given a laptop that is now being programmed by our IT staff on which all the work of the association would be done. All the data from this laptop will be automatically backed up to our server so in the event that a computer is damaged or is vandalised, the data would be protected.”

The GFF head shared that what they have found over the years is that when one executive transitions to another, there is almost a complete wipeout of information which does not serve the new executive well.

“So we’re hoping to bring an end to that; all of that information will now be saved in a central server located at the GFF that will have an icloud backup platform as well. So the time when date was easily misplaced for the GFF has ended.”

Forde elaborates even more on the level of support that is available to the RMA’s and other affiliates: “Each association is getting fifty thousand dollars a month for twelve months a year. Outside of that, each association would be receiving funding for all of their competitions starting from their senior men’s league, women’s league and youth tournaments.

Each association is receiving four sets of specifically branded uniforms, one set for senior men and boys and one set for senior women and girls. Each association is getting a compliment of football development equipment from balls to cones to hurdles to bibs. Each association would be getting two sets of goals. So we are giving them all the financial resources and necessary tools that they need to ensure that football is played consistently at the association level.”

Also, senior members of the GFF staff have been assigned to an association with some managing two; this is in an effort to ensure that when competitions are being played, associations are given the requisite support to ensure that high standards are met, delivered and maintained.

“The reason why this is important is because we would be investing heavily in all the competitions that would be run nationwide by each of our regional associations,” Forde surmised.

