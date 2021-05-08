A conversation with Sydney King aka Kwayana

Kaieteur News – FK: Let me start by saying that I feel no remorse as someone much younger than you in referring to you by your infamous appellation of the 50s and 60s – Sydney King. Your deportment, rhetoric and convoluted reasoning since March 2020 have convinced me beyond a show of a doubt that you are capable of barefacedness of the worst kind.

SK: I reject you referring to me as Sydney King. It is disrespectful but I will continue this conversation because there is a lot to say and you have provided me with a forum to finally explain myself given my age.

FK: How old are you?

SK: I have completed 96 years.

FK: Let’s get one thing straight, no person can demand respect from another. It is left to the person to decide if he/she wants to show deference. I have stopped giving you respect because I don’t think you deserve it. You supported the destruction of my country after March 2020. Why should I allow you and those who think like you to devastate my young daughter’s future?

SK: You have been writing nonsense about me because you wanted me to take sides in the election controversy. I did not do that and will not do that – period!

FK: Prove to me the nonsense I penned against you.

SK: Well, I thought I just said it. You want me to take sides. Again, I repeat what I wrote in the newspapers recently. In an election in which the loser makes claim, I will not take sides.

FK: What is it on this forum that you want to discuss with the Guyanese people?

SK: It is going to be a lengthy dissertation and I’m afraid you won’t be able to ask any more questions.

FK: Well I will simply intervene and ask relevant questions. I am not going to allow you to use this forum to propagate race sermons that you have been doing since you were known as Sydney King. So let’s get on with what you want to say.

SK: There is a lot about the March 2020 election that needs to be said that people like you will not say. First, the list was bloated. Secondly dead people voted. Thirdly, people not living in Guyana voted. Fourthly, certain big powers arranged for the PPP to win. Fifthly, there was a carefully architectured conspiracy to vilify Madam Chairperson, so she would buckle and she did.

FK: I want to end this discussion because …

SK: So you are running. You don’t want to hear more.

FK: Yes, I am running from your nonsense, which if I continue can poison the immature mind. Let me stop this interview because I believe I should not provide you a forum for such repugnant fictions.

SK: So you don’t believe in free speech?

FK: You tell me what free speech is; tell me if free speech involves the tolerance of people saying the N-word; people saying that slavery brought good to the world; people saying that the Holocaust did not exist; men saying that women’s role is to stay home and make babies. I could go on.

SK: I haven’t a clue what you just said though you said a mouthful. I am saying that two sides claimed victory and the losers have points, which people like you do not want to acknowledge.

FK: Now here this, Quote me the people who said that the losers in the March 2020 election had points in their favour. Name me these folks who are not PNC supporters who give credence to the claims of the PNC.

SK: You are looking at one of them.

FK: Do you know in saying that I see Freud. Let me explain. I believe all these decades that you proclaimed a multi-racial image you have always been at heart, Sydney King, the man who wanted to see Guyana partitioned along ethnic lines. I think at your age, your Freudian mind came out in the March 2020 election. You wanted to see the continuation of Black leadership of Guyana, a dream you suppressed all these decades using Freudian techniques but finally came to the surface in March 2020. The inexplicable thing about you is that I don’t know why you don’t follow your protégé, David Hinds, and come out openly and say it.

SK: I can say the same thing about you. You supported the PPP’s so called victory because you are Indian.

FK: You are an amusing fellow at age 96. I wrote umpteen times, I voted for the Amerindian party. I supported free and fair election not the PPP or the PNC. I guess a leopard cannot change its spots.

Note: This commentary is fictional.

