What next!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys grow up in rice field. Dem boys deh bout since de days when yuh use grass knife fuh harvest de rice. Nowadays dem gat machine fuh do dat and dem boys know about dem machines too.

One of de things wah dem boys learn from experience is dat nat every variety of paddy does grow good everywhere. Some ah grow good in some soil and others in other soil. Dem gat some areas where one variety grow good and not far away weh de soil different, it nah grow good.

Dem rice farmers gat fuh plant de variety wah best suited to dem. If dem buss, dat is de risk dem tek. But nobody should tell a man what variety of paddy he should plant when he knows what is best for himself.

Dat is why dem boys wan know if we living in a dictatorship. De GEE R DEE BEE send out wan advisory telling dem rice farmer dem gat to only use certain varieties of paddy. Now de GEE R DEE BEE seh how if dem farmers nah use de recommended varieties, dem gan tek legal action against dem.

So dem wan know if when dem farmers plant dem varieties wah de GEE R DEE BEE want dem fuh plant and dem nah get de yield dem expect or worse yet, de paddy nah agree with de soil, what gan happen den?

Will de GEE R DEE BEE compensate dem farmers fuh dem losses? Dat is what dem boys wan know.

And if de government now telling farmers what dem can plant and what dem can’t plant what next dem nah gan tell yuh fuh do?

Talk half and wait fuh dem tell yuh wah rice yuh should eat!