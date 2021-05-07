Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Wake Up Guyana

May 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – Would you allow a man to come in your house and blatantly rob you and your family? Hell no! Well that is what ExxonMobil and oil companies are doing to every one of us when it comes to our wealth. Please wake up Guyanese, your future is at stake!

