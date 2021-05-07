Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Strathspey man’s decomposed body found in Buxton trench

May 07, 2021 News

The trench at Company Road in Buxton where Harry’s body was found.

Kaieteur News – The partially decomposed body of a 46-year-old man was yesterday fished out of a trench at Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The dead man has since been identified as Shelton Harry also known as ‘Jimmy,’ of Lot 202 Area ‘G,’ Strathspey, ECD.
According to the police, Harry was a known alcoholic and was last seen on Tuesday at about 15:00 hrs. by his juvenile relative, lying on Company Road in a drunken state.
However, yesterday the man’s body was found by a close acquaintance, who knows Harry by seeing him daily at an abandoned house next door to his property. The acquaintance related to this publication that he woke up to a stench emanating from in front of his yard and upon investigation he saw Harry’s bloated body in a clump of bushes in the trench.
He immediately raised an alarm and the police were summoned to the location. After the police showed up, the 46-year-old man was positively identified by his uncle, Gavin McPherson, no marks of violence were seen on his exposed body.
He was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Home, where a post mortem examination (PME) is expected to be conducted to determine his cause of death.
Although he lived in Strathspey, he was known for doing odd jobs for residents within the village of Buxton and was described by villagers as easygoing. Investigations are ongoing.

 

