Registered Nurse gets three years for child luring

Kaieteur News – A registered nurse was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to child luring. The defendant, Yohan London, 32, of Section ‘C’ Christiansburg, Wismar, Linden, appeared via Zoom before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court. London pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to him and he was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

According to the Cybercrime Act 2018, Section 15, “A person commits an offence if the person uses a computer system to – (a) communicate with a child with the intent to induce the child to engage in sexual conversations or sexual activities; or (b) arrange a meeting with a child with the intent of abusing or engaging in sexual activity with the child or producing child pornography, whether or not he takes any steps to effect such a meeting.”

Chapter two stipulates, “A person who commits an offence under subsection (1) is liable – (a) on summary conviction to a fine of three million dollars and to imprisonment for five years; or (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of eight million dollars and to imprisonment for five years.”