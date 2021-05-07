Region Three approves golf facility at Leonora

Kaieteur News – Golf continues to make great strides in Guyana but especially in Leonora, West Coast Demerara as the Leonora Secondary School receives approval for establishing an onsite Golf training facility.

This was as a result of strong efforts by the Head Mistress Faye Gittens, along with teachers Ms. Kharlyn Henry and Ms. Usha Banson who were adamant about their school becoming the leader in development of the sport, “golf is part of the CSEC Physical Education syllabus and one of the few sports that is fully covid-19 compliant, so it is of great benefit for all involved.”

As evidenced by the phenomenal growth of the game in the past year, golf has taken a whole new life under the guidance and development of the Guyana Golf Association and Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit but Region 3 has taken an aggressive approach to the sport and are leading the way forward based on the efforts of the Regional Executive Officer Mr. Jainarine Somwar, Regional Education Officer Mr. Devendre Persaud, Mr. Lindley Langhorne (Allied Arts), and Mr. Ulrich Charles (Region 3 Sports Coordinator).

Ms. June Ann Gonsalves, Assistant Chief Education Officer Secondary Schools and Allied Arts Unit headed by Ms. Lorraine Barker-King combined efforts to ensure that Golf is available to all students in Guyana’s Secondary Schools and there are plans to train teachers from an additional 50 schools in August, this will give over 10,000 students access to the sport by end of 2021.

The sport continues to develop rapidly and the GGA is playing its part. Overseas based Guyanese Danny Ramnarain who hails from Leonora has been extremely proactive in assisting with the development of the game in his hometown and will be on hand for the proposed opening of the facility later this year.

President of the Guyana Golf Association Aleem Hussain says, “We are leveraging all possible partnerships and relationships to ensure that we can meet our goals to supply training, equipment and activities that will help to make Golf one of the core sports played in Guyana.”

Hussain predicts that Golf will become one of the most popular sports based on the new model developed by the GGA that provides all equipment, smaller but easier to access courses, lower costs, no membership fees, shorter playing time and many competitions.

There are several facilities being planned in Linden, Berbice, Essequibo and West Coast Demerara that will complement the Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue and help to build the skills of new players who will eventually compete on national and international levels.