Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President Ali clarifies Arrival Day message

May 07, 2021 News

President Irfaan Ali last night sent out a clarification of his Arrival Day message, in the wake of criticisms expressed in the press. His clarification is below.

Dear Guyanese,

In my statement on Arrival Day, I sought to put forward a message of common values, of common struggles, and ultimately what I hope would lead to reconciliation among our people. In that message, I stated that every group that came here did so for a better life for themselves and their descendants.
I was not and could not ever have been referring to our African ancestors, who did not come here of their own volition but were captured, brought to our country in chains, and brutally enslaved. Indeed, it is their sacrifice and struggle for freedom and against oppression that should inspire us to continuously secure our freedoms and democracy for a better Guyana. To my fellow Guyanese who felt offended by the way in which the language was structured, you have my unreserved regret and assurance that the struggles of our enslaved African ancestors would never be understated and unappreciated. They gave their lives for our freedom and as a nation, we must be forever grateful.
I affirm and repeat the thrust of my personal and public mission in reconciling this country after a very divisive period in our history. As I expressed in my Arrival Day message, we must find deeper, more meaningful ways of celebrating our collective diversity, of pooling our collective wisdom; moreover, we need to begin and sustain the practice of speaking openly and honestly with each other. This year as we celebrate Arrival Day, we do so with a greater sense of purpose that as a collective we stood together for a free and democratic Guyana.
With respect to our ancestors, our National Anthem reminds us that we are “born of their sacrifice, heirs of their pains”. I invite you once again to join together, to forge the unity of voice, of purpose, and of our people that would make them proud.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Region Three approves golf facility at Leonora

Region Three approves golf facility at Leonora

May 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – Golf continues to make great strides in Guyana but especially in Leonora, West Coast Demerara as the Leonora Secondary School receives approval for establishing an onsite Golf...
Read More
GRFU reach agreement with CCDO to use Camptown ground

GRFU reach agreement with CCDO to use Camptown...

May 07, 2021

CWI offers increased number of WI Women’s Retainer contracts for 2021-2022 season

CWI offers increased number of WI Women’s...

May 07, 2021

RHTY&SC Cricket teams honours four outstanding Medical Workers

RHTY&SC Cricket teams honours four...

May 07, 2021

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington takes junior class; Mendes rules veterans division

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line...

May 06, 2021

Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

May 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]