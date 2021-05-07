Pregnant woman claims she stabbed husband because he was assaulting her

Kaieteur News – A pregnant Baramita woman who was arrested on Wednesday for stabbing her husband to death has since claimed that she did so because he was assaulting her.

The husband, Dameon George, 35, a gold miner of Baramita, Region One was found lying motionless with a stab wound to his ear around 07:45hrs that same day. He was picked up and rushed to the Baramita Health Centre where he was pronounced dead around 09:30hrs.

Reliable sources told this newspaper his pregnant wife told investigators that they were drinking alcohol that morning and ended up in an argument with each other. Things reportedly became physical between the two and she alleged that George began assaulting her. During the alleged assault, the woman stated that she used a Banks Beer bottle, which she had in her hands to stab George.

Kaieteur News learnt too from reliable sources within the community that she is almost nine months pregnant and is expected to give birth soon. As a result, Kaieteur News was told, a decision was taken for her to remain at Baramita Health Centre under police guard.

Sources close to the investigation explained that persons are fearful that the woman can lose her baby if forced to travel through the rough Baramita trail to the Port Kaituma Regional Hospital located miles away from her community. Investigations are ongoing.