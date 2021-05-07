“I was being chased by two men” says captured Windsor Estates fence jumper

Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A suspected thief, Rabindra Azween, 36, who was yesterday caught intruding the gated community of Windsor Estates located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), reportedly told his captors that he was chased there by two men.
Police investigators notified Kaieteur News that it was the Windsor Estates’ security guards who had captured and handed him over to ranks at the Providence Police Station.
This newspaper was told that the perimeter surrounding the community is equipped with an infrared alarm system which alerted the security guards that there was an intruder present. The security guards responded immediately to the location where the alarm went off and reportedly saw a man with a knife in his hand. According to sources close to the investigation, the intruder ran but was cornered under a water trestle.
They reportedly handcuffed the man and then transported him to the police station. Kaieteur News understands that when the ranks saw the intruder, they recognised him immediately as a well-known ‘junkie’ who is no stranger to the law. The suspect reportedly jumped a section of the gated community’s fence around 04:20 hrs.
Kaieteur News learnt that while the man was being questioned, he reportedly responded to his captors that he was being chased by two men and could not find anywhere else to escape so he resorted to jumping the Windsor Estates’ fence.
