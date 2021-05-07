Health Ministry records two more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 07, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 310.
The latest fatalities are a 57-year-old man and a 62-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, both persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,957.
The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,745 in home isolation and eight persons are institutional quarantine. To date 11,787 recoveries have been recorded.
