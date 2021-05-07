GWI acquires $45M truck to boost Well Maintenance Programme

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has announced that it has acquired a $45M Hydraulic maintenance truck, which will boost the well maintenance programme that the company is currently conducting. This is according to a Press Release from the company.

The release further stated that the truck, which was imported from Holland, will reduce the time that the company currently spends to maintain wells on the coastland. The company boasted that the highly sophisticated truck will further boost its already robust Well Maintenance Programme for 145 wells on the coastland.

According to the release, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh, recently inspected the truck in the compound of GWI’s Head Office in Georgetown. The release noted that the CEO stated that presently works are apace by GWI in collaboration with the Dutch principals to ensure that the machinery is operational within the shortest possible time.

Additionally, the CEO said that personnel have already been trained in Holland to operate the truck and accompanying equipment.

Baksh then highlighted a drilling rig, which was acquired two years ago but was never utilised. He stated that within two months, GWI will be mobilising the rig to drill a new well on Wakenaam Island, Region Three – the well will be drilled by an in-house team.

Meanwhile, GWI’s Manager of Groundwater and Wells Services, Orin Browne, stated that the truck, in addition to the jetting and plunging trailers, will activate and complete well rehabilitation in a fraction of the time that it normally takes for a conventional water well development and maintenance machinery will take to complete.

Also, Browne gave an overview of the parts that the truck is equipped with. He stated that the truck is equipped with a lifting crane and a built-in high-powered, high-pressure, water pump, which is needed to clean well screens that naturally become clogged over time.

He further explained that once the production of a well drops to 70% of its original value that is an indication of the need for rejuvenation. He added that rejuvenation is what the newly acquired machinery is designed to do.

According to Browne, the new machinery allows more water to come into the well to match its original production just after well construction. The statement noted that GWI machinery is movable and can access drilling sites across the coast.