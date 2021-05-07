GRFU reach agreement with CCDO to use Camptown ground

Latest update May 7th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 07, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) and the Campbellville Community Development Organisation (CCDO) on May 5, 2021, signed a long-term agreement, giving Guyana’s Rugby access to the Camptown Ground.
President of the Rugby Union, Ryan Dey and Secretary of the CCDO Dawn Primo signed the agreement. The historic ceremony was held at Camptown and witnessed by executives of the GRFU and the CCDO.
In a release to the media, the GRFU detailed that, “This agreement gives the GRFU an alternate facility to the National Park, the home of Guyana Rugby.”
The release further iterated that, “President Dey, who championed the GRFU’s search for another ground to further the development of rugby, says he is satisfied with the huge step the Union made. He is optimistic that with the support of government, rugby will grow exponentially.”
Already, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., pledged his support for the development of rugby when he met with the GRFU back in January, the release concluded.
