Arrival Day fire leaves four Venezuelans homeless, arson suspected

Kaieteur News – Four Venezuelan nationals are now homeless after fire gutted their home at Lot 50-52 Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

According to the information received from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the cause of the fire was determined as malicious setting by person(s) unknown.

Kaieteur News was informed by the Fire Service that around 20:40hrs, they received a call and were alerted of a fire at the location. Immediately, water tenders from the Campbellville Fire Station and the Melanie Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

The building, which according to police housed four Venezuelan men, was a one-flat wooden structure. Kaieteur News learnt that at the time of the fire, no one was at home. It was reported to the police that the owner of the house is Rukhmin Lamdulop of Area H, Lusignan, who had reportedly abandoned the building.

According to police reports, persons in the area at the scene of fire reported that moments before the house was gutted by flames, they heard a loud explosion coming from inside the house then shortly after smoke and fire was seen emanating from the building.

Despite efforts made by the firefighters to extinguish the fire, the building was completely destroyed. Up to press time, there have been no reports of anyone being arrested.