Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband to death

May 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A Baramita woman was yesterday arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death.
Dead is Dameon George, a gold miner of Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One.
George was reportedly stabbed to his ear with a knife sometime between 05:00 hrs. and 07:45 hrs. at their home.
According to a police report, George was found lying motionless at his home and was taken to the Baramita Health Centre where he was pronounced dead by a medex. Investigations are ongoing.

