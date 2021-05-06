Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband to death

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A Baramita woman was yesterday arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death.
Dead is Dameon George, a gold miner of Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One.
George was reportedly stabbed to his ear with a knife sometime between 05:00 hrs. and 07:45 hrs. at their home.
According to a police report, George was found lying motionless at his home and was taken to the Baramita Health Centre where he was pronounced dead by a medex. Investigations are ongoing.
