Two in custody after labourer allegedly drowns

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man, Akeem Davidson, is feared dead after he went missing while swimming with a workmate on Tuesday.

According to a police report, at around 14:15 hrs. Davidson, a labourer of Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden, and his workmate, Sheldon Vanaco, had gone to take a bath at a creek located about 300 metres away from their camp in Mabura. The said camp, this publication was informed is located about five kilometres away from the Mabura Police Outpost.

Police revealed that while the two, who are said to be friends, were swimming in the creek, Davidson reportedly dived but did not resurface. Vanaco, according to police, had assumed that Davidson was playing and had started shouting for him, urging that he stop. But even after 15 minutes of reprimanding, he said that there was no response from Davidson.

Vanaco said that after he realised that Davidson might have drowned, he returned to the camp and alerted Ephraim Benn, the camp owner, of what transpired. They both reportedly went down to the creek in search of Davidson but their efforts proved futile.

Police were summoned shortly after and a team was dispatched to the area. It was reported that a search for the victim was initiated and continued up to midnight but the police ranks too came up empty-handed.

Both Vanaco and Benn are in police custody assisting with an investigation.