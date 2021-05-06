Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two in custody after labourer allegedly drowns

May 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man, Akeem Davidson, is feared dead after he went missing while swimming with a workmate on Tuesday.
According to a police report, at around 14:15 hrs. Davidson, a labourer of Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden, and his workmate, Sheldon Vanaco, had gone to take a bath at a creek located about 300 metres away from their camp in Mabura. The said camp, this publication was informed is located about five kilometres away from the Mabura Police Outpost.
Police revealed that while the two, who are said to be friends, were swimming in the creek, Davidson reportedly dived but did not resurface. Vanaco, according to police, had assumed that Davidson was playing and had started shouting for him, urging that he stop. But even after 15 minutes of reprimanding, he said that there was no response from Davidson.
Vanaco said that after he realised that Davidson might have drowned, he returned to the camp and alerted Ephraim Benn, the camp owner, of what transpired. They both reportedly went down to the creek in search of Davidson but their efforts proved futile.
Police were summoned shortly after and a team was dispatched to the area. It was reported that a search for the victim was initiated and continued up to midnight but the police ranks too came up empty-handed.
Both Vanaco and Benn are in police custody assisting with an investigation.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington takes junior class; Mendes rules veterans division

Christopher Griffith pips Briton John on the line to win; Washington...

May 06, 2021

Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team...
Read More
Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

May 06, 2021

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions card Imran ‘Magic’ Khan given chance to resurrect career

Gary St Clair Superhero fight night Promotions...

May 06, 2021

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of bicycles as RHTYSC plays tribute to late VP

Five members benefit from $100,000 worth of...

May 06, 2021

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball backboards, balls to RHT Jammers

Businessman Clement Munroe donates basketball...

May 06, 2021

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four bicycles to Linden youths

Basil Butcher Memorial Fund Trust hands over four...

May 06, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]