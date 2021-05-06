Security guard shoots pork-knocker in Oku backdam

Kaieteur News – A security guard is now in custody after he reportedly shot a pork-knocker in his shoulder near a mining camp located in Oku Backdam, Region Seven.

According to a police report, the injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Kurt Walcott called “Walla,” of Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast. The security guard is attached to Onkar Persaud Security Company, which provides security services for a mining operation in Oku Backdam.

The report stated that on Tuesday last around 09:00 hrs. the security guard was armed with one .223 Smith and Wesson rifle.

According to what Walcott told the police, around the aforementioned time he was passing the mining camp where the suspect works when he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning in his shoulder. Walcott further stated that he then realised that he was shot to his left shoulder. He was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the police, the suspect was arrested and placed in custody and his firearm was lodged. However, attempts by the police to question the suspect have proven futile since he has refused to respond to any questions asked. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.