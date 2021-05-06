Region Seven Softball Cricket League formed

Kaieteur News – Veteran sports administrator Edward Skeete was elected President of the Region Seven Softball Cricket League when the body was formed recently in Bartica.

Shellan John was elected Vice President, Tesha Kenswil will serve as Secretary, Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff is the Treasurer and Mohamed Azarudeen the Assistant Secretary Treasurer.

A letter has since been forwarded to the town council requesting a meeting.

President Skeete informed that softball is a popular sport in the area and the league was formed so as to ensure the smooth running of competitions and help in the development of the sport there. The area comprises 12 female and 10 male softball teams.