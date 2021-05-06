Reg. 3 residents are latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 06, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 308.
Dead is a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,829.
The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,733 in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date 11,672 recoveries have been recorded.
May 06, 2021Team Alanis/Jason Choo-Wee-Nam/GCF 60-Mile Road Race By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – In another epic battle to the finish line between We Stand United Cycle Club’s Briton John and KFC Team...
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
May 06, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t drink any kind of alcohol. I don’t smoke. I hate large crowds. So I was wandering around... more
Kaieteur News – The risks that ExxonMobil took during the exploration phase was said to have been the justification... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President, Joseph Biden’s address to a Joint Session of the US Congress... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]