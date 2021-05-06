Latest update May 6th, 2021 12:59 AM

Reg. 3 residents are latest COVID-19 fatalities

May 06, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 308.
Dead is a 58-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 173 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 13,829.
The dashboard also shows that 16 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,733 in home isolation and 10 are in institutional quarantine. To date 11,672 recoveries have been recorded.

