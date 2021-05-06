New Toshaos elected for several villages

Kaieteur News – New Toshaos have been elected for several indigenous villages in Regions Two, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and 10. In those elections, a total of 17 new Toshaos were elected and four have retained their posts.

In several posts made on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ Facebook page, the newly elected were congratulated.

Among the newly elected are: Mr. Clarence Rudolph – Parabara Village, Region Nine; Mr. Shamir Khan – Yupukuri Village, Region Nine; Mr. Lloyd Pereira – Wakapau Village, Region Two; Mr. Cornel Edwards – Micobie Village, Region Eight; Mr. Lemmel Thomas – Kamarang Village, Region Seven and Mr. Lennox Percy – Paruima Village, Region Seven.Also elected were: Mr. Vivian Edwards – Waramuri Village, Region One; Mr. Ezard Fredericks – Wikki/Calcuni Village, Region 10; Mr. Marlon Edwards – Karasabai Village, Region Nine; Mr. Compton Thompson – Sebai Village, Matarkai, Region One and Ms. Nalini Rose – Yarakita Village, Region One.

The process also saw the election of Mr. Mark Gomes – Hururu Village, Region 10; Mr. Delph Isaacs – Waramadong Village, Region Seven; Mr. Derrick John – Moraikobai Village, Region Five; Mr. Timothy Andrews – St. Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four; Mr. Nick Estwick – Muritaro, Region 10 and Mr. Stavros Stanley – Santa Rosa Village, Moruca Sub Region, Region One.Among those who have retained their posts are: Mr. Orin Williams – Batavia Village, Region Seven, and Mr. Orlayne Williams – Malali Village, Region 10. Also, Mr. Shane Cornelius of Karrau Village, Region Seven and Mr. Lewis Devair – Orealla/Sipuruta Village, Region Six.

The elected Toshaos will shortly be sworn in to represent the residents in their communities. The Toshaos are expected to provide efficient and effective management to ensure the development of their respective communities.