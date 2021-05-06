East Indians urged to not forget their origin

As Arrival Day is observed…

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Floral tributes characterised the observance of Arrival Day at the Palmyra, Berbice Indian Arrival Day Monument yesterday, with several notable personalities, including the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, participating.

In addition to Dr. Srinivasa, tributes were presented by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud; Regional Executive Officer (REO), Narindra Persaud and Regional Chairman, David Armogan.

The High Commissioner, who also delivered an address, spoke of the many contributions East Indians have made including in education, economics, politics and sports. Those contributions and achievements, he said, have been extensive and as such, the strength, resilience and skills that have passed on from those who landed on the shores of Guyana in 1838, have been passed on through the generations.“Today, you are on the cusp of great development but this is also a signal that you should not forget your home. This is where this monument will stand as a testament to the efforts of your foreparents. India will stand by Guyana in its growth and prosperity. We will work together as one; we understand the problems Guyana, as a developing country faces…but our collaboration with Guyana will always be on equal terms as friends and as equal partners,” Dr. Srinivasa said. Even as he reflected on the love and hospitality he has received since assuming his post here, the High Commissioner noted, that such attributes are important for lasting partnerships.

“I have dealt with the Chairman, Ministers, etc., and we have been working on numerous projects, infrastructure, hospitals, solar energy, we are sending experts into agriculture, aqua culture.

We are working on the oil and gas sector and that is the latest cooperation between the two countries…every sector has a tremendous potential for this country,” said Dr. Srinivasa. He also revealed that “there are many other sectors that we are going to collaborate in soon and I assure you, as we stand here, that I will work with the Government of Guyana and all the people of Guyana.”

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Armogan, highlighted that the East Indians when they arrived in Guyana, worked tirelessly on the sugar plantations and while some returned to their motherland of India, many could not and so they chose to remain in Guyana and build on the foundations of their hard work. “We can never discount the contributions of East Indians. India continues to work closely with Guyana and we express our thanks and appreciation to them. We all have lots to celebrate and pay tribute to,” he asserted. REO Persaud, in brief remarks, underscored the importance of appreciating all that was achieved by the foreparents and noted that “we must appreciate what our foreparents did for us to bring us to this day and let’s use this as a building block to ensure that Guyana is a better place. Let us not let the work that was done by our foreparents goes to waste.”

Minister Persaud also spoke briefly at the event, which also saw the attendance of Chandra Sohan, the Head of the Indian Arrival Day Committee in Berbice. Following the activities at the Palmyra Monument, the group of officials headed to Highbury, East Bank Berbice, where a simple cultural programme was held.

In observance of the arrival of East Indians as indentured labourers to Guyana on May 5, 1838, celebrations have been held over the years at Highbury where the first batch of indentured labourers is said to have arrived. The day is also usually celebrated at the Indian Arrival Day Monument. However, due to the pandemic, last year’s activities were cancelled, but were kept to a minimum this year with a selected few in attendance.