$500 million set aside to repair Region one roads

Kaieteur News – The Government will be spending some $500M this year to rehabilitate the Region One road network. This was made known in a recent release issued by the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, the Regional Chairman of Region One, Brentnol Ashley, said that the sum of money was set aside in the 2021 Budget. He related that the road projects, which are expected to commence soon in his district, would be carried out by the Ministry of Public Works.

“I have already seen the advertisements for contractors to bid for some of these road rehabilitation projects in the daily newspapers and some are even on the verge of being handed over to contractors,” related Ashley.

He also listed some of the roads that the money will be spent on. According to the Regional Chairman, a portion of the money will be used to rehabilitate phase five of the Mabaruma Compound Road with concrete.

Works are also expected to commence on phase two of the Moruca Access Road. That too will be done in concrete. Other rehabilitative works will be carried out on the road from Port Kaituma to Oronoque and from Mabaruma to Hosororo.

The Mabaruma to Hosororo road, Ashley pointed out, will be done in concrete too.

There are plans also, related Ashley, to fix the Barbina Swamp road, however, studies are currently ongoing to assess what are the necessary repairs.

Ashley continued by explaining that there are a few more roads in the Region One district that will be fixed as well.

In its 2020 emergency budget, Government had announced that close to some $350M was spent to rehabilitate roads in Region One. Out of that amount some $83.9M was spent to concrete phase one of the access road at Santa Rosa, Moruca.

The distance of that road, according reports, measured some 500 metres, starting from the Santa Rosa Bridge in Kumaka, and extends to the Santa Rosa community ground.

Another $75.3 million was spent to repair phase four of the Mabaruma Compound Road. That contract was completed by KP Thomas and Sons late last year. Some $13.5M was also paid to a construction company, International Import and Supplies, to maintain internal laterite roads within the community.

The remainder of the money was reportedly used to fix roads in Baramita and to rehabilitate the M4 to Yarakita roadway.